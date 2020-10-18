Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

