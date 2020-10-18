Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.57 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

