Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,475 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

