Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CDW by 211.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 836.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 358,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $130.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.