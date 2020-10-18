Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 945,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 528,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

