Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

