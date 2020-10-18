Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

