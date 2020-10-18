Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $55.13 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.