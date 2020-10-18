Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,716,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $538.07 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.57 and a 200 day moving average of $479.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

