Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Qiagen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Qiagen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.