Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,608 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

