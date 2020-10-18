Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,591,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,492,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,923,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tennant by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tennant by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

