Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 786 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $288.22 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $291.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.58.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

