Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 8,766 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AerCap by 420.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,106 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,054,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 590,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

