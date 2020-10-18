Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Life Storage by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 37,912 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 12.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

