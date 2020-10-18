Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Ennis worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ennis by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ennis by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 68.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF opened at $16.83 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Barbara T. Clemens purchased 1,600 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $134,038.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.