Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 10,878 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

