Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gentex by 202.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 620,310 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 118.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 385,011 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 343,358 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 310,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.