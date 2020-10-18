Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Sterling Construction worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 10.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.