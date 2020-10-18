Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

