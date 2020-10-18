Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Neenah as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neenah by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neenah by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the second quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 989.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neenah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neenah, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

