Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.15.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

