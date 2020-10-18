Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective (up from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 502.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

