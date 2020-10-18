Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$23.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 893.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.6043256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

