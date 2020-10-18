Carebit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Carebit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a market cap of $10,736.42 and approximately $12.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carebit has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027469 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003153 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003212 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 160,991,552 coins and its circulating supply is 156,598,472 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

