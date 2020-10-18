Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.72.
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.
In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
