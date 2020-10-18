CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.24

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.24 and traded as low as $141.75. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 51 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.99 million for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

