Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $92.40 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.