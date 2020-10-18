CEEK VR Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $378,346.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.13 or 0.04862939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

