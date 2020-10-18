Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.