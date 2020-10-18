Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 429.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.