Chainlink Price Up 2.3% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.19 billion and $811.97 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Binance and Mercatox. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00153622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Coinbase, Kyber Network, Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

