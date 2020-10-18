ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHX. Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

