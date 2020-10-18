Chase (NYSE:CCF) & Energy Focus (NYSE:EFOI) Head to Head Contrast

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Chase (NYSE:CCF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Energy Focus alerts:

This table compares Energy Focus and Chase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $12.70 million 2.08 -$7.37 million ($3.00) -2.72 Chase $281.35 million 3.38 $32.71 million N/A N/A

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Focus.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -52.60% -91.13% -30.14% Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Focus and Chase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.20%. Given Energy Focus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Chase.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Chase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Focus has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chase beats Energy Focus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.