Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIM. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE:CIM opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 338.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 414.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.