Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chromadex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

