Citigroup Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $198.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.64.

NYSE:EDU opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

