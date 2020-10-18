Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on November 12th

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 195.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE CFG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

