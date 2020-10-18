Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

CODX stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of -3.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. On average, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $4,305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 151.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

