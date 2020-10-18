Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.40.

COLM stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $4,030,810.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,976,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,840,783. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

