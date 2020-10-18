Comparing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and First Horizon National (NASDAQ:FHN)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Horizon National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

64.4% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and First Horizon National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 17.89% 7.83% 0.80% First Horizon National 13.06% 7.45% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fulton Financial and First Horizon National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Horizon National 0 2 10 1 2.92

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. First Horizon National has a consensus price target of $12.85, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon National has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and First Horizon National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 1.60 $226.34 million $1.39 7.41 First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.44 $440.91 million $1.66 6.33

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Fulton Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides finance leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 230 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

