Comparing Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTCMKTS:ERIC)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 1 13 0 2.93

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $24.04 billion 1.48 $235.19 million $0.11 97.27

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1.21% 5.81% 1.63%

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

