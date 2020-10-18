Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down previously from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($16.68).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,173.37 ($15.33) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,228.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,198.92.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

