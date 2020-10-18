Compound (COMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.03 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. Compound has a market cap of $352.62 million and approximately $54.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $106.22 or 0.00930468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000615 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,319,780 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.