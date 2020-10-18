Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Compugen stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Compugen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Compugen by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compugen by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,471,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.