Constellation Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $39,727.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.13 or 0.04862939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.