Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CTTAY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

