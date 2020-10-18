Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
CTTAY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
