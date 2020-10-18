Contrasting CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CTXR)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$20.45 million N/A N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A -445.40% -126.86% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.50% -52.29%

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

