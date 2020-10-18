Contrasting IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) and Bontex (NYSE:BOTX)

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) and Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IT Tech Packaging and Bontex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging $117.61 million 0.14 $2.22 million N/A N/A Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IT Tech Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging and Bontex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging 1.06% 0.66% 0.55% Bontex N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IT Tech Packaging has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bontex has a beta of -4.94, suggesting that its stock price is 594% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IT Tech Packaging and Bontex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IT Tech Packaging beats Bontex on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

