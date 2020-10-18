Contrasting The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) & Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Greenbrier Companies and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies 2.74% 7.06% 3.41% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

91.1% of The Greenbrier Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Greenbrier Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Greenbrier Companies and Kelso Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 21.58%. Given The Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

The Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Greenbrier Companies and Kelso Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies $3.03 billion 0.36 $71.08 million $2.87 11.64 Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.39 $3.33 million N/A N/A

The Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Summary

The Greenbrier Companies beats Kelso Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â’by the mile' leases for a fleet of approximately 9,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 380,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

